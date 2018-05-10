$AAPL Closes at Record High $190.04, Hits Market Cap of $934 Billion

Shares of Apple, Inc. closed at $190.04 Thursday, ending the trading session with a market capitalization (market cap) of some $934 billion*. It The stock hit an intra-day high of $190.37 , giving up a few cents before the closing bell.

$AAPL has been on the rise since the company’s May 1st earnings report for the March quarter. The company reported record Q2 revenues of $61.1 billion with record earnings per share of $2.73. The company appears to have also allayed persistent concerns about iPhone X sales.

On Thursday, it was reported that Apple and Goldman Sachs are working on an Apple Pay-branded credit card. Separately, and Apple announced its participation in developing what it called a revolutionary way of smelting aluminum that doesn’t produce carbon.

*Apple’s market cap is reported differently by many sources due a question of just how many outstanding shares there are. I chose $934 billion for this story as it was the most widely-reported number at the time of this report.