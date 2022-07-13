Adyen Rolls Out Tap to Pay on iPhone with More Business Partners

Global financial technology platform Adyen has recently launched Tap to Pay on iPhone. This allows businesses to use iPhones for contactless payments without needing to purchase additional hardware.

Adyen Rolls Out Contactless Payment for Business Partners

Adyen announced that it partnered with NewStore Retail Solutions to allow businesses to accept payments using the iPhone. Among these businesses include retail firm Vince and Burton. In addition, Adyen will also partner with New Black to enable Tap to Pay on iPhone. This would allow retailers such as G-Star and Scotch & Soda to accept payments using the iPhone.

Moving forward, Adyen also plans to offer the solution directly to retailers and platforms such as Nike, Lightspeed Commerce, Inc., and Fresha.

Adyen’s chief executive officer, Jack Schwefel, wrote on the company’s blog:

We’re excited to expand upon our partnership with NewStore and Adyen to become one of the first retailers in their network to bring Tap to Pay on iPhone to our retail store locations. Our customers expect an elevated in-store experience and we are confident that the ease and convenience of this new payment option will resonate with both current and new Vince shoppers.

What Tap to Pay on iPhone Offers to Businesses

With Tap to Pay on iPhone, Adyen’s customers will be able to do the following:

Simplify in-person payments, as it removes the dependence on payment hardware,

Get up and run quickly with installations and onboarding and scale-up payment operations,

Provide safe and fast checkout experiences that increase mobility on location,

Allow for a convenient and secure way to pay to customers since transactions are encrypted and payment data is protected by the same technology that makes Apple Pay private and secure.

One of Adyen’s partners, Scotch & Soda, welcomes the enabling of Tap to Pay on iPhone. Its chief executive officer, Brian McAllister said, “NewStore and Adyen are always on top of the emerging trends that allow us to provide the best shopping experience possible, and bringing Tap to Pay on iPhone to our stores this quickly and easily is a great example of that.” He welcomes the fact that the feature will enable his company to offer an even more seamless and secure way to accept payments.

Adyen’s chief operations officer, Kamran Zaki, also said that Tap to Pay on iPhone will change how consumers and businesses view mobile payments. He noted how easy it is to use the tool while preserving the security and privacy of users.