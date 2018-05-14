This Amazon Doorbell Let a Man Spy on His Ex-Boyfriend

Ring—which Amazon acquired in February—makes a smart doorbell that has a camera connected to Wi-Fi. And this Amazon doorbell has a security flaw that let a man harass his ex-boyfriend (via The Information).

[CES – Ring Alarm Home Security System Coming in 2018]

Don’t Ring the Amazon Doorbell

Although Ring claims to have fixed the security flaw back in January, there are still problems. The software behind the doorbell lets users stay logged in on the app, even if the password was changed.

That’s exactly what Jesus Echezarreta found out. After breaking up with his boyfriend, he changed the password on the Ring doorbell. But his ex was still logged in, and downloaded video footage from the camera, and remotely rang the doorbell during the night.

Mr. Echezarreta contacted the company in January, around the time when the Ring app was updated. But Jaime Siminoff, CEO of Ring, told The Information that there are still problems. Users are now logged out when a password is changed and are required to log back in. But the process doesn’t happen right away, and it could take up to an hour for a person to be logged out.

Cases like this are exactly why I stay away from so-called “smart” home devices. There is too much risk for my personal taste, and I really don’t mind getting off my butt to turn lights on or off (although I do see the usefulness of a security camera you can access with your phone).

[iOS: How To Set Up Your iPad as an iOS Security Camera]