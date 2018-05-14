Apple Seeds tvOS 11.4 Developer Beta 5

Apple seeded tvOS 11.4 Developer Beta 5 on Monday. This version of tvOS is testing AirPlay 2 through Apple TV 4 and Apple TV 4K devices.

tvOS is designed for Apple TV 4th and 5th generation devices, including Apple TV 4K. Installing developer betas of tvOS is a more complicated process than with other Apple devices. The company has a detailed how-to using both Xcode and Apple Configurator on your Mac.

Apple also released watchOS 4.3.1 Developer Beta 5, macOS 10.13.5 Developer Beta 5, and iOS 11.4 Developer Beta 5.