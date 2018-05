Apple released iOS 11.4 Developer Beta 5 on Monday. The update brings us another step closer to the official public release for the iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

iOS 11.4 includes AirPlay 2 and HomePod stereo support, Messages on iCloud, and ClassKit support for schools. It also includes code that hints HomePod stereo support may be ready.

You’ll need an Apple Developer account to get and install the beta. A public beta typically follows within a day or so for non-developers.