watchOS 4.3.1 Beta 5 Available to Developers

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet
Under a minute read
| Product News

Along with iOS 11.4 Developer Beta 5, Apple released watchOS 4.3.1 beta 5 for Apple Watch on Monday. The update doesn’t seem to have new features and looks like primarily a collection of bug fixes.

watchOS developer beta on Apple Watch

Apple releases watchOS 4.3.1 developer beta 5

Beta watchOS updates are available only to paid participants in Apple’s developer program. You can, however get public release versions of iOS, macOS, and tvOS betas. Those typically follow within a couple days of the developer beta releases.

Apple also released macOS High Sierra 10.13.5 developer beta 5 today.

If you’re registered in Apple’s developer program and interested in testing watchOS 4.3.1 beta you can check it out at the Apple developer website.

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account