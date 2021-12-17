Dutch Authority Finds 10 Anti 5G Products That are Radioactive

In a fit of irony, the Dutch authority for nuclear safety and radiation protection (ANVS) issued a warning, saying ten products that claim to protect against 5G are actually radioactive (via BBC).

Anti-5G Products

Scientists have found no evidence to the claim that Wi-Fi or cellular connections cause cancer or other harmful effects to your health. These radio waves are non-ionizing and are unable to damage DNA. Nevertheless, it’s a widespread myth and some companies sell products that claim to protect people from 5G.

However, ANVS found ten products that do emit ionizing radiation that is damaging.

The amount of measured radiation from this is low. This means that the risk of damage to health is small. However, long-term health damage cannot be completely ruled out if these products are worn continuously and for a long time. The sellers in the Netherlands known to the ANVS have been told that the sale is prohibited and must be stopped immediately and that they must inform their customers about this.

Here are the products:

Energy Armor sleep mask

Energy Armor athletic necklace

Energy Armor armband

Magnetix Fit & Slim silicon armband

Magnetix kids armband

Magnetix silicone necklace

Magnetix sport boost armband

Quantum Pendant

Basic Nero armband

The ANVS advises not to wear the products anymore and to store them safely. Preferably in the packaging or else in a buttoned or closed bag in a closed cupboard. Don’t throw them in the trash; because these products are radioactive they must be processed through a special waste processor.

In the U.S., the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) warned about similar products found to be radioactive in 2018. It’s likely that these products aren’t limited to consumers in the Netherlands. Specifically, IEMA included an image of a Quantum Pendant in its article.