Some Users Seeing App Store, iTunes Store Outages

Some Apple customers have been affected by App Store, Mac App Store, and iTunes Store outages (via MacRumors).

Apple System Status

Apple’s system status page says all three outages started at 4:40 AM EST and are currently ongoing. You might be unable to make purchases from the App Store, iTunes Store, Apple Books, or Mac App Store.

Apple’s developer website confirms that TestFlight and App Store Connect are affected too.

