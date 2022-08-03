Apple Adds Eight Old Mac Models to Its Vintage Products List

Apple updated its vintage product list by adding eight more older Mac models. The Mac models include MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and iMac released in 2015 and 2016.

Eight Older Macs Become Vintage

As we reported earlier, Apple added eight older Mac models to its vintage products list. Apple has stopped selling these products for more than five and less than seven years. Essentially, when Apple adds products to the vintage list, it becomes more difficult to service the products. This is due to the scarcity of parts, since Apple has stopped supporting the products. Still, in some rare instances when parts are still available, some Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers may accept them for repair.

Also, just as we noted in our previous report, the first MacBook Pro with Touch Bar was among the products added to the list. Apple released this MacBook Pro in 2016 with a completely redesigned form factor. Since then, Apple has completely removed the Touch Bar starting with high-end MacBook Pro models. Interestingly, the recently released M2 MacBook Pro still has the Touch Bar. So, Apple has not completely abandoned it after all.

The full list of Apple products that joined the vintage products on July 31 include:

MacBook (12-inch, Early 2016)

MacBook Air (13-inch, Early 2015)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, Early 2015)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2016, Two Thunderbolt Ports)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2016, Four Thunderbolt Ports)

MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2016)

iMac (21.5-inch, Late 2015)

iMac (27-inch, Retina 5K, Late 2015)

Additionally, Apple also added the 9.7-inch iPad Pro released in 2016 to its vintage products list. The updating of the vintage products list came weeks after Apple started selling its current MacBook line-up, the M2 MacBook Pro and M2 MacBook Air.

Vintage Products Are Different from Apple Obsolete Products

It should be noted that the Apple vintage products is different from Apple’s obsolete products. According to Apple: