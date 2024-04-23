Apple Announces Special Event for May 7 To Unveil New iPads

Apple has teased a special event called “Let Loose” for May 7. It’s an online event and will begin at 7 AM PT on World Athletics Day. Besides showcasing an Apple Pencil, the teaser doesn’t go into much detail to reveal what to expect from the event.

While the image suggests that a new Apple Pencil is most likely on the way, not much is known about the device other than the fact that it could support new gestures.

Well, Apple is excited to let loose some new stuff. May 7, 2024, 7AM PT/10AM ET. Seemingly new iPad and Apple Pencil? pic.twitter.com/ygHaaVcjbV — Jake Krol (@Jake31Krol) April 23, 2024

However, word on the street is Apple could take the stage to release new iPads alongside Apple Pencil. Apple’s iPads are overdue for a makeover, as the lineups haven’t received any significant overhaul in 2023.

Previous leaks about the upcoming iPad and the fact that stocks of iPad Air are running low all point toward an imminent launch. Based on these previous leaks, we’re expecting two iPad Air variants to be available: a 10.9-inch unit and a 12.9-inch model.

Meanwhile, the iPad Pro could also receive an update that replaces the mini-LED backlighting with an OLED panel.

While the rumor mill suggests new iPad hardware and accessories could debut at the event, Apple could, however, just use this event to tease its upcoming devices or make an important announcement. At this point, your guess is as good as ours.

Anyway, tune in on YouTube, the Apple TV app, or Apple’s official website, just like previous Apple events, to learn what Apple has in store for us at the May 7 Let Loose event, scheduled at 7 AM PT/10 AM ET.

Source