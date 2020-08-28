Facebook revealed on Thursday that Apple blocked an update to its app that displayed a message to users about App Store fees (via Reuters).

Facebook Transparency Notice

Calling it a “transparency notice” the message was planned to be part of its new events area for businesses to post online events, and would tell users about the 30% App Store fee. Google rejected the same update with the message on its Play Store. Facebook said in a statement:

Now more than ever, we should have the option to help people understand where money they intend for small businesses actually goes. Unfortunately Apple rejected our transparency notice around their 30% tax but we are still working to make that information available inside the app experience.

Facebook previously asked Apple to waive the 30% fee or let the company use Facebook Pay. Apple denied this request as a violation of its App Store policies.