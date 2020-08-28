Forthcoming Apple TV+ movie On The Rocks is set to premiere a the New York Film Festival. The movie, from Sofia Coppola and starring Bill Murray and Rashida Jones as a father/daughter duo, will appear in the festival’s new Spotlight section.

Sofia Coppola Apple TV+ Offering Debuting at New York Film Festival

The full festival will take place from September 17 through October 11. It will be comprised of virtual or drive-in events. The Apple TV+ offering will appear alongside the likes of Spike Lee’s filming of Broadway musical David Byrne’s American Utopia and Pedro Almodóvar’s first English-language film The Human Voice.

