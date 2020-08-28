Apple has launched an AI/ML residency program that invites experts from all fields to build machine learning and AI powered products and experiences.

Apple AI/ML Residency Program

Lasting a year, the program welcomes people with degrees in STEM fields or those with equivalent industry experience. Experts from fields in linguistics, neuroscience, psychology, and design are also welcome.

Those in the program can attend personalized courses in machine learning and AI, work with Apple mentors, collaborate with other attendees, and get hands-on experience working on “high-impact projects” with Apple’s ML teams.

The program starts in the summer of 2021 in Seattle, Cambridge, Zurich, various locations in Germany, and Cupertino. You can submit your resume on Apple’s jobs website.