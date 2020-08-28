Tim Cook said Thursday that “we stand with those who refuse to accept the status quo.” The Apple CEO was backing the basketball players who refused to take the court this week in protest at the shooting of Jacob Blake by police officers.

Tim Cook: ‘We Must do Better’

Mr. Cook, a huge sports fan himself, tweeted his solidarity with “the WNBA, NBA and all of those who will not tolerate another Jacob Blake. Another Emmet till.”

We stand with those who refuse to accept the status quo. The WNBA, NBA, and all of those who will not tolerate another Jacob Blake. Another Emmett Till. We must do better — lives depend on it. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 28, 2020

This is not the first time Apple or Mr. Cook have spoken out or joined protests against racial injustice. For instance, in June, Music and Beats 1 marked blackout Tuesday in support of Black Lives Matter. In a further tweet, the Apple CEO also marked the anniversary of Martin Luther King’s ‘I have a dream’ speech.