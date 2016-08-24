A creative AI called SHELDON has created its own podcast, and the result is an infinite, personalized experience. SHELDON was created by James Ryan, a PhD student from University of California (named after Sheldon Klein, an early pioneer of expressive AI). The goal is to create a unique podcast experience for each user. When you listen to your first podcast episode, SHELDON randomly assigns you a county in the world it created. Each simulated country has its own characters with their own individual stories. On February 2 James released a proof-of-concept pilot version on Soundcloud, and he wants to release a beta version of the podcast in early 2019.
Apple AI Team Gives Demo of Self-Driving Technology
Apple usually avoids talking about its projects, but it also wants to reassure researchers that you can still publish papers as an employee.
How Apple Improves its Products With iOS Analytics
We’ve talked a bit about how it works before, but this latest paper has additional information. A PDF version is also available with more detail than the journal.
Pixelmator Pro Launches with Non-destructive Editing, Machine Learning Tools, More
Pixelmator Pro for the Mac hit Apple’s App Store on Wednesday with features like non-destructive editing, machine learning assisted tools, and more.
This AI-Powered App Can Hide Porn on Your iPhone
Photos on your device are never sent to Nude’s servers. If you choose, it stores the photo inside of a private vault, stored locally and encrypted.
Hey Apple, Teach Siri to Learn
With this single feature, Siri could grow and develop.
Apple Could Improve Photos App With Regaind Acquisition
Apple acquired the company earlier this year, so we don’t know if iOS 11 already makes use of this technology, or if it will come in a future version of iOS and the photos app.
Apple Explains the Balance Between Smart and Private Siri
Siri is going to get smarter in iOS 11, and you can find out more by tuning into the special event tomorrow.
The Inside Story of Apple's Efforts to Make Siri Sound Human
Greg Joswiak, vice president of iOS, iPad, and iPhone Marketing, and executive Alex Acero gave Wired a peek behind the curtains, and it’s interesting as can be.
Whoa, Siri in iOS 11 Sounds Amazing and Human-Like
iOS 1 1 will bring a Siri that is not only smarter than before, but also more human-sounding.
Facebook's Language Translation Now Entirely Done With AI
Facebook’s language translation is now being done entirely with neural networks, increasing the average accuracy of the system by 11%.
Report Shows Siri Usage Higher Than Google Search App
Siri usage is higher than Google Search app usage, but searching in Safari is higher than both.
Apple’s Privacy is a Feature, Not a Hangup
Privacy is a feature, not an inconvenience, and Apple’s choice to make that a priority is one of Apple Music’s strengths.
Dear Apple, Please Don't Give Up on iBooks in iOS 11
Improvements to iBooks in iOS 11 I’d like to see include barcode scanning and book playlists.
Gmail Smart Reply Comes to iOS
One of the features announced today at Google I/O 2017 is Gmail Smart Reply. It was first released in the web in 2015, as a way to let people send short, canned messages in email, similar to iMessage on the Apple Watch. Andrew Orr tells us it’s finally coming to the Gmail app on iOS.
Automated Captions For YouTube Include Sound Effects
Google is big on machine learning, and now it looks like the company has improved the AI capabilities of YouTube. Since 2009, YouTube has had the ability to add automated captions to videos. But now, YouTube’s machine learning has improved to the point where automated captions for sound effects can be auto-added, too. Right now, the captions are limited to [APPLAUSE], [MUSIC], and [LAUGHTER]. Over time it’s possible that YouTube will be able to add even more automated captions. This is a great accessibility feature that makes it easier for people with hearing impairments. The captions are available right now for millions of videos on YouTube, including the one below.
Pinterest Visual Search Gets A Tool Called Lens
Today Pinterest rolled out a new visual search tool called Lens. It’s a feature found within the app that uses machine learning to classify real-world objects. Lens suggests items in Pinterest that are related to the object. Pinterest co-founder Evan Sharp demonstrated Lens visual search to detect a pomegranate, and Pinterest showed him pins about pomegranate bread, sandwiches and helpful tips to peel the fruit. Along with Lens, the company introduced Shop the Look, a tool that identifies objects in pins that you can purchase, and gives you a direct link to buy. Right now it’s only available for five brands. Although currently in beta, Lens is sure to help usher in augmented reality.
Bryan Gets Paranoid About the IoT - ACM 391
Bryan is totally paranoid about the Internet of Things, and he isn’t at all happy about the idea of having an Amazon Echo or Google Home listening in on everything in his house. Jeff laughs at him. Once the guffaws die down, they talk about how and why Apple is getting crushed by these good enough devices.
Siri and Apple's Machine Learning Are About to Get a Lot Better
Siri, as we’ve know her (or him), has been both a blessing and a frustration. The technology, when it works is brilliant, but when its limitations are exposed, it can be very frustrating. Our appetite for a stellar chatbot companion has merely been whetted, and we’re about to get it. From Apple. On its terms. With privacy.