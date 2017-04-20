A creative AI called SHELDON has created its own podcast, and the result is an infinite, personalized experience. SHELDON was created by James Ryan, a PhD student from University of California (named after Sheldon Klein, an early pioneer of expressive AI). The goal is to create a unique podcast experience for each user. When you listen to your first podcast episode, SHELDON randomly assigns you a county in the world it created. Each simulated country has its own characters with their own individual stories. On February 2 James released a proof-of-concept pilot version on Soundcloud, and he wants to release a beta version of the podcast in early 2019.
CES - Colgate Introduces AI-Powered Smart Toothbrush
The smart toothbrush is available today at Apple.com and in select Apple retail stores, for US$99.95.
Apple AI Team Gives Demo of Self-Driving Technology
Apple usually avoids talking about its projects, but it also wants to reassure researchers that you can still publish papers as an employee.
Hey Apple, Teach Siri to Learn
With this single feature, Siri could grow and develop.
Apple Explains the Balance Between Smart and Private Siri
Siri is going to get smarter in iOS 11, and you can find out more by tuning into the special event tomorrow.
The Inside Story of Apple's Efforts to Make Siri Sound Human
Greg Joswiak, vice president of iOS, iPad, and iPhone Marketing, and executive Alex Acero gave Wired a peek behind the curtains, and it’s interesting as can be.
Former Swift Lead Developer Chris Lattner Joins Google's AI Program
You can thank Chris Lattner for Apple’s Swift programming language and soon you may be able to thank him for Google’s artificial intelligence efforts, too, because now that’s where he works.
Facebook's Language Translation Now Entirely Done With AI
Facebook’s language translation is now being done entirely with neural networks, increasing the average accuracy of the system by 11%.
That Time Facebook's AIs Made Up Their Own Secret Language Humans Didn't Understand
It’s a true story; Facebook had its chatbots dedicate machine learning to talking amongst themselves.
Facebook's AI Apocalypse, Eclipse Viewing Tips - TMO Daily Observations 2017-08-01
Dave Hamilton and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet explain why Facebook’s AI experiment isn’t the beginning of a technology apocalypse, plus they have some eclipse viewing tips and Dave chimes in on China’s VPN app ban.
Peering into the Real Future of AI, AR, VR, and Self-Driving Cars - ACM 421
Bryan and Jeff don their futurist hats and explore what they think is the real future of augmented reality, virtual reality, AI, smarthomes, and self-driving cars.
Will the Evolution of Artificial Intelligence Harm Humans? Depends
We tend to speak about Artificial Intelligence in terms of the pinnacle of its potential evolution, and that’s a problem.
Report Shows Siri Usage Higher Than Google Search App
Siri usage is higher than Google Search app usage, but searching in Safari is higher than both.
Apple's Czar of Cool, Hidden Mac Features - TMO Daily Observations 2017-06-28
Jeff Butts and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on Apple’s new Czar of Cool job to help Siri learn about interesting events, plus Mr. B has some cool hidden Mac features to share.
Trusting Siri, Apple's Diabetes Wristband - TMO Daily Observations 2017-05-19
In machines we trust, or maybe not. John Martellaro and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to talk about how people may perceive the information artificial intelligence systems like Siri will give us as they get smarter. They also have some thoughts on Apple’s potential impact on the medical industry.
As Siri Gets Smarter, How Will We Learn to Trust It?
Serious work, driven by competition, is being done to develop Siri as a better artificial intelligence. Pioneering work is being done on how Siri, in the future, will assess the accuracy of its information. When the human-machine conversation gets really sophisticated, will Siri be able to judge its own authoritativeness? Will we?
Siri the Cyber Security Guard - TMO Daily Observations 2017-05-17
As artificial intelligence systems improve, voice assistants like Siri make take a more active role in protecting our computers and our online activity. John Martellaro and Kelly Guimont join Jeff Gamet to look at how Siri may play a bigger part in our personal cyber security, and whether or not that’s something we want.
Apple Aims to Make Siri Smarter with Lattice Data Purchase
Apple has another tool to help make Siri smarter thanks to its recent purchase of Lattice Data. The company specializes in artificial intelligence and dark data, which ultimately could turn out to be as cool as it sounds.
Inventec Lands Deal to Make Apple's Siri AI Speaker
Inventec has reportedly scored a deal to build Apple’s Amazon Echo-like Siri speaker device. Apple hasn’t confirmed its personal assistant appliance is a real thing yet, but evidence keeps surfacing that seems to support it’s on the way.
Artificial Intelligence's Impact on Society - TMO Daily Observations 2017-04-20
Artificial Intelligence research is racing forward and loads of companies want in on the game. John Martellaro and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to discuss the impact artificial intelligence could have on society and how the AI choices we make now could have big repercussions in the future.