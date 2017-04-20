A Creative AI has Generated an 'Infinite' Podcast

· · Cool Stuff Found

A creative AI called SHELDON has created its own podcast, and the result is an infinite, personalized experience. SHELDON was created by James Ryan, a PhD student from University of California (named after Sheldon Klein, an early pioneer of expressive AI). The goal is to create a unique podcast experience for each user. When you listen to your first podcast episode, SHELDON randomly assigns you a county in the world it created. Each simulated country has its own characters with their own individual stories. On February 2 James released a proof-of-concept pilot version on Soundcloud, and he wants to release a beta version of the podcast in early 2019.

As Siri Gets Smarter, How Will We Learn to Trust It?

· · Analysis

AI concept

Serious work, driven by competition, is being done to develop Siri as a better artificial intelligence. Pioneering work is being done on how Siri, in the future, will assess the accuracy of its information. When the human-machine conversation gets really sophisticated, will Siri be able to judge its own authoritativeness? Will we?

Inventec Lands Deal to Make Apple's Siri AI Speaker

· · News

Inventec has reportedly scored a deal to build Apple’s Amazon Echo-like Siri speaker device. Apple hasn’t confirmed its personal assistant appliance is a real thing yet, but evidence keeps surfacing that seems to support it’s on the way.