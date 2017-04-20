A creative AI called SHELDON has created its own podcast, and the result is an infinite, personalized experience. SHELDON was created by James Ryan, a PhD student from University of California (named after Sheldon Klein, an early pioneer of expressive AI). The goal is to create a unique podcast experience for each user. When you listen to your first podcast episode, SHELDON randomly assigns you a county in the world it created. Each simulated country has its own characters with their own individual stories. On February 2 James released a proof-of-concept pilot version on Soundcloud, and he wants to release a beta version of the podcast in early 2019.