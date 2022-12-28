Tom Merritt’s Most Important and Interesting Stories of 2022 – TMO Daily Observations 2022-12-28

Daily Tech News Show’s Tom Merritt broadens the scope on our 2022 review. His most important story is an intelligent look at A.I. image and text generation, while peak streaming grabs his interest.

