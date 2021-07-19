The White House has formally accused China of hacking Microsoft Exchange servers, a security campaign that was revealed in March 2021.
Microsoft Exchange Hack
In March 2021 Microsoft revealed it had been the victim of a series of hacks against its Exchange Server service. Multiple zero days were used to access these servers and their email accounts to install malware on victims’ systems.
In some cases, we are aware that PRC government-affiliated cyber operators have conducted ransomware operations against private companies that have included ransom demands of millions of dollars.
The PRC’s unwillingness to address criminal activity by contract hackers harms governments, businesses, and critical infrastructure operators through billions of dollars in lost intellectual property, proprietary information, ransom payments, and mitigation efforts.
At the time, Microsoft attributed these attacks to a Chinese state-sponsored group known as HAFNIUM. Now, the White House and a group of allies have officially condemned the Chinese government.
