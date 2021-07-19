On Monday Apple released iOS 14.7 that enables support for its newest product, a MagSafe battery pack for the iPhone 12 product line.
iOS 14.7
Other improvements include:
- Apple Card Family adds the option to combine credit limits and share one co-owned account with an existing Apple Card user
- Home app adds the ability to manage timers on HomePod
- Air quality information is now available in Weather and Maps for Canada, France, Italy, Netherlands, South Korea, and Spain
- Podcasts library allows you to choose to see all shows or only followed shows
- Share playlist menu option missing in Apple Music
- Dolby Atmos and Apple Music lossless audio playback may unexpectedly stop
- Battery service message that may have disappeared after reboot on some iPhone 11 models is restored
- Braille displays could show invalid information while composing Mail messages
You can download this update by going to Settings > General > Software Update on your iPhone and iPad.