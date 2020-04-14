Insanely Cool Concept Shows Apple Card With AR Features

Volodymyr Kurbatov recently created a concept video for the Apple Card that imagines how it could work with augmented reality.

Apple Card AR

The video shows a person swiping and tapping an Apple Card to show its statistics, like the current balance, changing the credit limit, viewing transaction history, and more. I personally love it and I’m currently fantasizing about using my Apple Card with Apple Glasses.

It’s very intuitive to me and I think it’s a perfect example of what augmented reality will be: attaching information to objects. Similarly, what if we could hold an apple in our hands and view its nutritional information and shipping history in AR? The possibilities are endless.

