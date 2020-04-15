Tim Cook Joins President Trump’s Committee on Reopening American Economy

Tim Cook is among those recruited by Donald Trump to be part of a committee to advise on re-opening the economy following the coronavirus lockdown (via MarketWatch). The collective, referred to by the White House as the Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups, will include over 50 executives from across various industries.

Tim Cook Joins Execs From Across Industry

The U.S. President has enlisted the Apple CEO alongside the likes of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and entrepreneur Mark Cuban to be in the committee. Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice has also be named as a committee member.

President Trump said:

I’m confident that these respected people … will give us some great ideas in addition to what the governors have learned.

Mr. Cook has met with the President on multiple occasions before on a variety of economic issues. President Trump even toured Apple’s Texas facility last year.