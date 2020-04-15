Apple Announces iPhone SE With A13 Bionic Chip

Today Apple announced the next version of the iPhone SE. It comes with the powerful A13 Bionic chip, 4.7-inch Retina display, and comes in black, white, and (PRODUCT)RED. Order on Apple.com.

iPhone SE 2

Starts at US$399

Available for preorder on Friday, April 17, starts shipping Friday, April 24

Storage options are 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB

Just like rumors suggested, this new iPhone SE ditches the iPhone5-like design with flat edges. It now sports the same body as the iPhone 6/7/8 with curved edges. Inside it has the A13 Bionic chip, which is the same chip found in the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro.

Apple says it improves the iPhone SE battery life, which now charges wirelessly and supports fast-charging, so you can get up to 50% battery life in 30 minutes. It also has Wi-Fi 6 with Gigabit-class LTE, as well as an eSIM for people who need a dual-SIM phone.

Further Reading

[Six Months (And a Bit) With The iPhone]

[Tim Cook Joins President Trump’s Committee on Reopening American Economy]