Along with the iPhone SE announcement, Apple also said that the iPad Pro Magic Keyboard is available to order today. Order on Apple.com.
iPad Pro Magic Keyboard
- Available to order today, ships next week (likely April 24)
- US$299 for 11-inch model, US$349 for 12.9-inch model
Using improvements to iPadOS 13.4, the Magic Keyboard gives users a trackpad, new scissor keyboard, and backlit keys. It’s a unique design that gives people 130 of viewing angle.
It has pass-through USB-C charging so you can charge your iPad while leaving the iPad’s USB-C port free for other accessories. Additionally, when paired with the 2020 iPad Pro models, the microphones will be automatically disconnected when the Magic Keyboard is attached and closed.
Further Reading
[Apple Announces iPhone SE With A13 Bionic Chip]
[Apple Announces New iPad Pro With LiDAR and Magic Keyboard]
Leave a Reply