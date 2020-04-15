iPad Pro Magic Keyboard Available to Order Today

Andrew Orr

@andrewornot
Under a minute read
| Product News

Along with the iPhone SE announcement, Apple also said that the iPad Pro Magic Keyboard is available to order today. Order on Apple.com.

iPad Pro Magic Keyboard

  • Available to order today, ships next week (likely April 24)
  • US$299 for 11-inch model, US$349 for 12.9-inch model

Using improvements to iPadOS 13.4, the Magic Keyboard gives users a trackpad, new scissor keyboard, and backlit keys. It’s a unique design that gives people 130 of viewing angle.

Image of iPad Pro 2020 with Magic Keyboard

It has pass-through USB-C charging so you can charge your iPad while leaving the iPad’s USB-C port free for other accessories. Additionally, when paired with the 2020 iPad Pro models, the microphones will be automatically disconnected when the Magic Keyboard is attached and closed.

Further Reading

[Apple Announces iPhone SE With A13 Bionic Chip]

[Apple Announces New iPad Pro With LiDAR and Magic Keyboard]

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of