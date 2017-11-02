Apple Credits Mac Sales Growth to New Models

Apple sold 5.3 million Macs during its fourth fiscal quarter for 2017 and CEO Tim Cook credited that to new laptop models. In essence, Cook confirmed what TMO’s Bryan Chaffin has been saying for over a year: If Apple releases new Mac models people will buy them.

The company’s 5.3 million Macs beat analyst expectations of 5 million units. Apple brought in US$25.8 billion from Mac sales.

Hopefully this is confirmation that the great Mac draught of 2015 and 2016 has come to an end and we’ll see a steady stream of updates and new models going forward. Mac refresh cycles were being measured in years—not months—prior to the recent laptop refreshes.

With the Touch Bar MacBook Pro coming out last fall and getting a refresh a couple months ago, the promise of the iMac Pro before the end of the year, and the Mac Pro redesign in the works, Apple seems to be heading in the right direction. Now we need to seem more regular product refreshes, updated iMacs, and a significantly updated Mac mini—the current model is three years old.

Apple reported $52.6 billion in revenue for Q4 2017, up twelve percent year over year. Along with 5.3 million Macs, Apple sold 46.7 million iPhones, and 10.3 million iPads. The company is trading at 172.25 after hours, up from its $168.11 closing.