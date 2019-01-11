Apple Pay Czech Could Come in February or March

Apple Pay Czech could arrive around the end of February or beginning of March, starting with five banks (via ZPRÁVY).

Apple Pay Czech Republic

Czech banks said they are ready to offer Apple Pay immediately after its launch in the Czech Republic. The first group of banks to support it include Česká spořitelna, mBank, Komerční banka, Moneta and AirBank.

Other banks that expressed interest include Equabank, Creditas, Raiffeisenbank, and ČSOB. When it comes to retailers, the article only mentions Twisto.

