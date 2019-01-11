CES – VLC Adding AirPlay Support, Hits 3 Billion Downloads

VLC will add AirPlay support in the coming weeks. The popular media player also passed 3 billion downloads during the course of CES 2019.

AirPlay Supporting Coming Soon

VLC Player is heading to AirPlay, one of its lead developers told Variety. Speaking at CES, Jean-Baptiste Kempf said that the feature could go live in around a month’s time. This means Android users will be able to send video content from their devices to an Apple TV. Following up, VLC told The Verge:

Just like with Chromecast, we intend to support AirPlay on any platform. There is no release date yet at all. We would like it to be part of VLC 4, which is the next major release we are currently working on. We will let you know in advance once we define a date.

This news rather shows how Apple became one of the big stories of CES 2019 without even officially being there. Throughout the week we have heard announcements of services-based tie-ups with other companies. This included an exclusive iTunes Movies and TV Shows App coming to Samsung smart TVs, as well as AirPlay and HomeKit integration with major TV manufacturers.

3 Billion Downloads

As well as its AirPlay announcement, VLC hit 3 billion downloads at CES (via The Next Web). One of the product’s developers tweeted a picture when the counter on the company’s stand passed the milestone: