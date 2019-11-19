Apple Rebrands WWDC App to ‘Apple Developer App’

Apple has taken the old WWDC app and turned it into the Apple Developer app. It will still have the same developer news, videos, WWDC content, and more.

Apple Developer App

Developers in the U.S. can also use the app to conveniently enroll in the Apple Developer Program on iPhone or iPad, with enrollment in additional countries and regions becoming available over time. And since membership is provided as an auto-renewable subscription, keeping your account active is easy.

Because of the name change there has also been speculation on whether Apple will also change the name of the WWDC conference itself. Perhaps renaming it to Apple Developer Conference?

