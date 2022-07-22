Apple Expands Suppliers, SG Micro Might Supply Power Management Components for High-End iPhone 14

Apple’s list of suppliers expanded recently with the addition of SG Micro. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that components from SG Micro have passed Apple’s quality certification. Hence, the company might supply essential components for Apple’s upcoming iPhone 14.

Apple Expands Suppliers with the Addition of SG Micro

In a series of tweets, Kuo said that the SG Micro components will be used for the high-end iPhone 14 models. Since the company apparently received the quality certification, it means that it could supply components for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

A quick look at the company’s overview on its website revealed that SG Micro specializes in integrated circuitry. So, it’s most likely that the company will supply the power management integrated circuitry of the high-end iPhone 14 models. Kuo mentioned that this will be the first time that SG Micro has supplied components for higher-end products to Apple. This proves the company has reached the Tie-1 level required by high-end consumer electronics, such as the iPhone 14.

SG Micro To Help Apple’s Supply Chain Grow

For Apple, this would mean a steady supply of components for the high-end models. It will also serve as a safety net should there will be more shortages of component supplies in the future. Kuo predicts Apple’s supply chain will continue to grow. The analyst earlier said that although some iPhone 14 components such as display panels are experiencing supply chain issues, those should not affect the production of the iPhone 14.

All that being said, if the business relationship does materialize, it looks like a win-win situation for both companies. Apple will have a steady supply of an essential iPhone component while driving profit and revenue for SG Micro. It seems Apple may have nothing to worry about with the iPhone 14 models expected in September.