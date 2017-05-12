Apple Launches 16 ‘Shoot with iPhone’ Videos on Dedicated Website

Apple has launched a site dedicated to its Shoot with iPhone 7 instructional videos. Those videos were launched on YouTube Thursday evening. On Friday, Apple published a subsite on the apple.com domain with 16 videos from the series.

Shoot with iPhone 7

It’s a slick, well-produced site with a gorgeous landing video (above). Below that video is a grid for the 16 videos the company has so far released for the series. Hover over one of those cells and the name of the video is replaced by an example of the kind of photo the video will teach you about.

Interestingly, the URL for the site is https://www.apple.com/iphone/photography-how-to/. More specifically, it’s not /how-to-shoot-iphone-7. That allows Apple to continue using the same URL with subsequent models of iPhone.