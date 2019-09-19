Apple Launches Arcade Game Subscription Service with 30 Titles

Apple launched Arcade, the company’s new $4.99 per month game subscription service, Thursday. The service launched with 30 titles, with promises of many new games being added as time goes on. Here’s where you find Arcade.

Apple also released iOS 13—you can check out our upgrade guide for more information on moving to iOS 13.

Arcade is currently being presented through a new tab in the App Store, as shown in the screenshot below.

You’ll be asked if you want to start a free month-long trial. If you start that free trial, you’ll be asked to confirm through Apple Pay. There are a couple of notes about that. The first is that you won’t be charged for Arcade until the next month begins. The second is that I immediately had unrelated charges pushed through (i.e. processed) when I OK’d this free-for-now transaction. It looked to me like I was charged $22.46 for a free trial, and it took a little effort to figure out they were unrelated charged.

Apple Arcade Games

As noted above, there are 30 games at launch, including:

Sonic Racing

Frogger in Toy Town

Oceanhorn 2

LEGO Brawls

ChuChu Rocket! Universe

Stranded Sails

Sneaky Sasquatch

Hot Lava

Shinsekai into the Depths

Where Cards Fall

The Enchanted World

Spaceland

Overland

Projection: First Light

What the Golf

Sayonara Wild Hearts

ATONE: Heart of the Elder Tree

Assemble with Care

Cat Quest II

Way of the Turtle

The Get Out Kids

Dread Nautical

Dead End Job

Cricket Through the Ages

Dodo Peak

Hyperbrawl Tournament

Punch Planet

Big Time Sports

Bleak Sword

Red Reign

Each game you want to play (or try) will be downloaded to your iPhone, but not until you tap the “Get” button. It does not require another Apple Pay/App Store transaction. Once downloaded, you’ll play it like any other standalone app, launching it from your iPhone’s screen outside of the App Store.