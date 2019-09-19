Apple Launches Arcade Game Subscription Service with 30 Titles

Apple launched Arcade, the company’s new $4.99 per month game subscription service, Thursday. The service launched with 30 titles, with promises of many new games being added as time goes on. Here’s where you find Arcade.
Apple also released iOS 13—you can check out our upgrade guide for more information on moving to iOS 13.
Arcade is currently being presented through a new tab in the App Store, as shown in the screenshot below.
You’ll be asked if you want to start a free month-long trial. If you start that free trial, you’ll be asked to confirm through Apple Pay. There are a couple of notes about that. The first is that you won’t be charged for Arcade until the next month begins. The second is that I immediately had unrelated charges pushed through (i.e. processed) when I OK’d this free-for-now transaction. It looked to me like I was charged $22.46 for a free trial, and it took a little effort to figure out they were unrelated charged.
Apple Arcade Games
As noted above, there are 30 games at launch, including:
- Sonic Racing
- Frogger in Toy Town
- Oceanhorn 2
- LEGO Brawls
- ChuChu Rocket! Universe
- Stranded Sails
- Sneaky Sasquatch
- Hot Lava
- Shinsekai into the Depths
- Where Cards Fall
- The Enchanted World
- Spaceland
- Overland
- Projection: First Light
- What the Golf
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- ATONE: Heart of the Elder Tree
- Assemble with Care
- Cat Quest II
- Way of the Turtle
- The Get Out Kids
- Dread Nautical
- Dead End Job
- Cricket Through the Ages
- Dodo Peak
- Hyperbrawl Tournament
- Punch Planet
- Big Time Sports
- Bleak Sword
- Red Reign
Each game you want to play (or try) will be downloaded to your iPhone, but not until you tap the “Get” button. It does not require another Apple Pay/App Store transaction. Once downloaded, you’ll play it like any other standalone app, launching it from your iPhone’s screen outside of the App Store.
