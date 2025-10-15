Comparing the new Apple M5 chip vs M4: Key Specs & Changes

Aspect Apple M4 (2024) Apple M5 (2025) CPU Up to 10‑core CPU (4 performance + 6 efficiency). Class‑leading single‑core at launch. Up to 10‑core CPU (4 performance + 6 efficiency). Apple claims up to ~15% faster multithread vs M4. GPU 10‑core GPU with Dynamic Caching, hardware ray tracing, mesh shading. 10‑core GPU, new architecture with a Neural Accelerator in each GPU core. Up to ~30% faster graphics vs M4 and up to ~45% in ray‑traced workloads. Neural Engine 16‑core Neural Engine, up to 38 TOPS (Apple claim). 16‑core Neural Engine, faster than M4 (TOPS not disclosed). Works alongside GPU Neural Accelerators. Unified memory bandwidth 120 GB/s. 153 GB/s (about +30% vs M4). Unified memory capacity Up to 32 GB. Up to 32 GB. Fabrication process TSMC 3 nm (second‑gen, N3E). TSMC 3 nm (third‑gen). Higher performance and efficiency vs N3E. Power & efficiency High perf/watt. Enables thin iPad Pro and long Mac battery life. Further efficiency gains at similar power. Used in MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and Vision Pro.

Notes: Figures are Apple‑claimed as of Oct 15, 2025. Independent third‑party benchmarks for M5 are not yet widely available.

AI/ML performance highlights

AI area M4 M5 GPU AI compute No dedicated AI units in GPU. Relies on NPU/CPU for most ML. Neural Accelerator in each GPU core. Apple claims over 4x peak GPU compute for AI vs M4. Neural Engine 16‑core, up to 38 TOPS. Fast on‑device inference for Apple Intelligence era. 16‑core, faster design. Accelerates Apple Intelligence and larger local models. Memory for models 120 GB/s unified bandwidth helps medium‑size models. 153 GB/s unified bandwidth helps run larger models entirely on device. Developer enablement Core ML and Metal Performance Shaders. All of M4’s frameworks plus Tensor APIs in Metal 4 to target GPU Neural Accelerators.

Apple’s M5 SoC introduces a next-generation 10-core GPU with a dedicated Neural Accelerator in each core, resulting in over 4× the AI compute throughput of M4 and up to 45% higher graphics performance. Built on a more advanced 3 nm process, M5 also features a powerful 10-core CPU (4 performance + 6 efficiency cores) and a faster 16-core Neural Engine, yielding roughly 15% better multithreaded CPU performance than M4. These generational gains make M5 a significant leap forward in Apple’s chip lineup, especially for AI-driven and graphics-intensive applications.

Apple’s M4 and M5 chips represent successive generations of Apple Silicon, powering Macs, iPad Pros, and beyond. The M4 (launched in 2024) was built on TSMC’s second-generation 3 nm process and delivered major improvements in performance and efficiency over its predecessors.



One year later, the M5 (announced October 2025) pushes Apple’s silicon further, with enhanced CPU/GPU architectures and a strong focus on on-device AI performance. Below we compare all key aspects of the M5 vs. M4, including CPU design, graphics capabilities, Neural Engine upgrades, memory bandwidth, power efficiency, and fabrication process advancements.

Note: As of October 15, 2025, independent benchmark data for M5 (e.g. Geekbench, Cinebench) is limited. This comparison therefore relies on Apple’s official specifications and claims, plus early reputable analyses. Where available, any early performance estimates or third-party observations are mentioned, but no comprehensive third-party benchmarks for M5 have been published yet.

CPU Architecture and Performance

Both M4 and M5 employ a hybrid 10‑core CPU design (up to 4 performance cores + 6 efficiency cores), but M5 uses Apple’s latest architectural refinements for higher speed.



The M4 introduced new CPU cores with improved branch prediction and wider execution pipelines, achieving industry-leading single-thread performance in 2024. The M5 builds on this by featuring “the world’s fastest CPU core” of its generation, retaining the 10-core configuration but with microarchitectural and clock improvements.

Core Design: M4’s CPU cores (Armv9-based) were already class-leading, and M5 uses further enhanced cores on a refined 3 nm node. Both chips have four high-performance cores for heavy tasks and six high-efficiency cores optimized for low power use. This ensures a balance of speed and battery life.



M4’s CPU cores (Armv9-based) were already class-leading, and M5 uses further enhanced cores on a refined 3 nm node. Both chips have four high-performance cores for heavy tasks and six high-efficiency cores optimized for low power use. This ensures a balance of speed and battery life. Performance Gains: Apple claims M5’s CPU delivers about 10–15% higher multithreaded performance compared to M4. In practice, this likely comes from a mix of small IPC gains and potential frequency boosts thanks to the improved process. Single-core speed was already at the top of the industry with M4, and M5 extends that lead (a leaked Geekbench result showed the M5’s single-core score roughly on par with the mighty 12-core M4 Max).



Apple claims M5’s CPU delivers about higher multithreaded performance compared to M4. In practice, this likely comes from a mix of small IPC gains and potential frequency boosts thanks to the improved process. Single-core speed was already at the top of the industry with M4, and M5 extends that lead (a leaked Geekbench result showed the M5’s single-core score roughly on par with the mighty 12-core M4 Max). Real-World Impact: For everyday computing, the M5 should feel only modestly faster than M4 in CPU-bound tasks – M4 was already very fast, and a ~15% bump will be noticeable but not revolutionary. Heavily threaded pro workloads (e.g. code compilation, complex photo/video exports) may complete a bit quicker on M5. Both chips easily handle multitasking and intensive apps, but M5 provides a bit more headroom for the most demanding tasks. Importantly, these CPU improvements come without increasing core count or significantly raising power consumption. Apple achieved this via architectural optimizations and the more efficient fabrication process.

GPU and Graphics Enhancements

The graphics processors in M4 and M5 differ more substantially. Apple’s M4 chip introduced a 10-core GPU that leveraged the new architecture first seen in M3, including features like Dynamic Caching, hardware-accelerated ray tracing, and Mesh Shading support. M5 retains a 10-core GPU but debuts a next-generation design tailored for both higher graphics performance and AI acceleration.

Core Count and Architecture: M4’s GPU has up to 10 cores, already delivering excellent performance (up to 2× the GPU performance of M1 in Apple’s tests). The M5’s 10-core GPU uses a new architecture with Neural Accelerators in each core , a first for Apple GPUs. This effectively means parts of the GPU are specialized for matrix and AI computations, analogous to “tensor cores,” greatly boosting machine learning throughput on the GPU.



M4’s GPU has up to 10 cores, already delivering excellent performance (up to 2× the GPU performance of M1 in Apple’s tests). The M5’s 10-core GPU uses a , a first for Apple GPUs. This effectively means parts of the GPU are specialized for matrix and AI computations, analogous to “tensor cores,” greatly boosting machine learning throughput on the GPU. Graphics Performance: Even for traditional graphics tasks, M5’s GPU is significantly more powerful. Apple cites up to 30% faster overall graphics performance versus M4 in GPU-intensive applications. In workloads utilizing ray tracing (e.g. advanced 3D games or pro graphics renderers), the third-generation ray tracing engine in M5 offers up to 45% higher performance compared to M4’s GPU. This is on top of M4 already introducing hardware ray tracing (M5’s RT hardware is a further refinement, now in its third iteration). For example, games and 3D content on an M5-equipped MacBook or iPad Pro can achieve smoother frame rates or higher fidelity than on M4, especially when ray-traced effects are enabled.



Even for traditional graphics tasks, M5’s GPU is significantly more powerful. Apple cites up to overall graphics performance versus M4 in GPU-intensive applications. In workloads utilizing ray tracing (e.g. advanced 3D games or pro graphics renderers), the in M5 offers up to performance compared to M4’s GPU. This is on top of M4 already introducing hardware ray tracing (M5’s RT hardware is a further refinement, now in its third iteration). For example, games and 3D content on an M5-equipped MacBook or iPad Pro can achieve smoother frame rates or higher fidelity than on M4, especially when ray-traced effects are enabled. Dynamic Caching & Other Features: Both M4 and M5 GPUs use tile-based deferred rendering and unified memory, but M5 improves on the Dynamic Caching system introduced with M3/M4. Apple says M5’s GPU has a re-architected second-generation Dynamic Caching, which better optimizes on-chip memory use for the GPU. This results in reduced memory bandwidth pressure and more consistent performance in complex scenes. Both generations support technologies like Metal 3 features (Mesh Shading, etc.), but M5’s enhancements mean developers using Apple’s Metal APIs can “automatically see immediate increases in performance” on M5 GPUs. In short, any graphics or compute workload that can leverage the GPU will run faster on M5.

GPU for AI: A standout new feature in M5’s graphics unit is the integration of Neural Accelerators on each GPU core. This gives the M5 a massive advantage in AI-related computations (e.g. neural network inference) that can be offloaded to the GPU.



Apple claims GPU-based AI workloads run up to 4× faster on M5 compared to M4. For instance, machine learning tasks like image processing or generative AI (using Core ML or TensorFlow Metal backends) will see a huge speedup on M5. In practical terms, a task like running a diffusion model to generate images, or performing real-time video effects, can be dramatically quicker with M5’s GPU thanks to these Neural Accelerators. The M4 has no such dedicated ML units in its GPU, relying only on the Neural Engine and CPU for AI – so this is a major architectural difference favoring M5 for future AI-heavy software.

Neural Engine and AI/ML Performance

Apple’s chips include a dedicated Neural Engine (NPU) to accelerate machine learning tasks, and this area saw big improvements from M4 to M5. The M4 features a 16-core Neural Engine capable of 38 trillion operations per second (TOPS), which was Apple’s fastest NPU to date in 2024.



In fact, M4’s Neural Engine delivered up to ~46% faster ML performance over the M3 in certain benchmarks. The M5 retains a 16-core Neural Engine but with a newer design that is even faster and more efficient, though Apple hasn’t disclosed a TOPS number.

Raw NPU Performance: Apple simply describes M5’s Neural Engine as “improved” and faster than M4’s. It is likely the M5 NPU exceeds 40–50 TOPS (unofficial estimates) given the nearly 2× generational jump seen from M3 to M4. What we know is that AI tasks will run faster on M5’s Neural Engine than on M4. This affects things like on-device photo and video analysis, speech recognition, and other ML-powered features in iOS/macOS. For example, Apple noted that on the Vision Pro headset, M5’s Neural Engine speeds up features like transforming 2D photos into 3D spatial scenes and persona generation for FaceTime.



Apple simply describes M5’s Neural Engine as “improved” and faster than M4’s. It is likely the M5 NPU exceeds 40–50 TOPS (unofficial estimates) given the nearly 2× generational jump seen from M3 to M4. What we know is that than on M4. This affects things like on-device photo and video analysis, speech recognition, and other ML-powered features in iOS/macOS. For example, Apple noted that on the Vision Pro headset, M5’s Neural Engine speeds up features like transforming 2D photos into 3D spatial scenes and persona generation for FaceTime. Unified AI Acceleration: The M4 generation already added next-generation ML accelerators in the CPU cores and leveraged the Neural Engine for “Apple Intelligence” features (Apple’s term for on-device AI). The M5 takes this further by essentially having three tiers of AI hardware: the Neural Engine, Neural Accelerators in the GPU , and enhanced CPU ML accelerators. All three work in concert. According to Apple, M5’s architecture is “fully optimized for AI workloads,” where the faster Neural Engine complements the GPU’s Neural Accelerators and improved ML-capable CPU cores. This means tasks can be efficiently distributed to the best-suited hardware. In practical terms, developers and pro users can run larger AI models locally and much faster on M5. Apple specifically notes that M5’s memory and ML hardware enable running large language models (LLMs) on-device, and even interacting with ~200 billion parameter models on the high-end M4/M5 chips.



The generation already added next-generation and leveraged the Neural Engine for “Apple Intelligence” features (Apple’s term for on-device AI). The takes this further by essentially having three tiers of AI hardware: the Neural Engine, , and enhanced CPU ML accelerators. All three work in concert. According to Apple, M5’s architecture is “fully optimized for AI workloads,” where the faster Neural Engine complements the GPU’s Neural Accelerators and improved ML-capable CPU cores. This means tasks can be efficiently distributed to the best-suited hardware. In practical terms, developers and pro users can run and much faster on M5. Apple specifically notes that M5’s memory and ML hardware enable running large language models (LLMs) on-device, and even interacting with ~200 billion parameter models on the high-end M4/M5 chips. Apple Intelligence Features: Both M4 and M5 are designed to accelerate Apple’s built-in AI features (e.g. image search, autocorrect, personal voice, etc.), but M5 will make these feel more instantaneous. Apple mentions that on M5, on-device AI tools like Image Playground and the new Apple Intelligence personal assistant system run faster thanks to the higher unified memory and Neural Engine speed. In short, AI/ML performance is a defining upgrade in M5, reducing latency and enabling more complex models, whereas M4 was the first big step in that direction (and still very capable, just overshadowed now by M5’s new AI-centric additions).

Memory Bandwidth and Capacity

Both M4 and M5 use Apple’s unified memory architecture, which allows all parts of the SoC (CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, etc.) to access a common pool of high-speed memory. This design delivers huge bandwidth, and Apple has increased memory speeds with each generation to feed the more powerful cores:

Bandwidth: The base M4 chip provides 120 GB/s of memory bandwidth (using LPDDR5X RAM). The M5’s memory bandwidth is roughly 30% higher , at 153 GB/s . Apple achieved this by using faster memory and possibly a wider memory interface on the M5. This extra bandwidth is particularly beneficial for GPU workloads and for handling large ML models. In fact, 153 GB/s is more than 2× the bandwidth of the original M1 chip, highlighting how far Apple Silicon has come. Apple notes that the increased bandwidth in M5 lets devices run larger AI models entirely on-device without needing to stream data, as well as boosting overall CPU/GPU performance in memory-heavy tasks.



The base M4 chip provides of memory bandwidth (using LPDDR5X RAM). The M5’s memory bandwidth is roughly , at . Apple achieved this by using faster memory and possibly a wider memory interface on the M5. This extra bandwidth is particularly beneficial for GPU workloads and for handling large ML models. In fact, is more than 2× the bandwidth of the original M1 chip, highlighting how far Apple Silicon has come. Apple notes that the increased bandwidth in M5 lets devices run without needing to stream data, as well as boosting overall CPU/GPU performance in memory-heavy tasks. Memory Capacity: The maximum unified memory configuration remains 32 GB on both M4 and M5 base chips. (Higher-end variants of M4 like M4 Pro/Max allow 64 GB or 128 GB, but here we’re comparing the standard M-series chip.) So, an M5-based MacBook Pro or iPad Pro can be configured with up to 32 GB RAM, same as M4-based models. No increase in max RAM for the base chip generation, although 32 GB is still plenty for the target devices and use cases. It’s worth noting that 32 GB unified memory on these chips can outperform higher amounts of traditional memory on PCs due to the massive bandwidth and tight SoC integration.



The maximum unified memory configuration remains on both M4 and M5 base chips. (Higher-end variants of M4 like M4 Pro/Max allow 64 GB or 128 GB, but here we’re comparing the standard M-series chip.) So, an M5-based MacBook Pro or iPad Pro can be configured with up to 32 GB RAM, same as M4-based models. for the base chip generation, although 32 GB is still plenty for the target devices and use cases. It’s worth noting that 32 GB unified memory on these chips can outperform higher amounts of traditional memory on PCs due to the massive bandwidth and tight SoC integration. M4 Pro/Max context: It’s useful to mention that the M4 family introduced much higher memory bandwidth at the Pro/Max tier: e.g. M4 Pro has 273 GB/s and M4 Max up to 546 GB/sapple.com. This was a big jump to accommodate pro workloads and large AI models. While M5 Pro/Max chips are not out yet (expected in 2026), we can anticipate those will raise bandwidth further. For now, the 153 GB/s on the base M5 keeps the entry-level devices extremely competitive and “feeds” the CPU/GPU/Neural Engine with data even better than M4 did.

Fabrication Process and Power Efficiency

One of the key differences under the hood is the fabrication process technology used for these chips. The Apple M4 is built on TSMC’s N3E process (a second-generation 3-nanometer node), whereas the M5 is built on a newer N3P process (third-generation 3 nm). This evolution in silicon manufacturing brings several benefits:

Transistors and Density: The M4 contains ~28 billion transistors , a huge increase from the M3’s 25 billion. The N3E process allowed Apple to pack more transistors while keeping power in check. The M5’s N3P node provides slightly higher transistor density and performance improvements over N3E. Apple hasn’t published the transistor count for M5, but thanks to N3P and added features (like those GPU Neural Accelerators), it’s likely above 30 billion . In short, M5 benefits from being a product of an even more refined manufacturing process, squeezing more capability into the same silicon area.



The M4 contains , a huge increase from the M3’s 25 billion. The N3E process allowed Apple to pack more transistors while keeping power in check. The M5’s N3P node provides slightly higher transistor density and performance improvements over N3E. Apple hasn’t published the transistor count for M5, but thanks to N3P and added features (like those GPU Neural Accelerators), it’s likely . In short, M5 benefits from being a product of an even more refined manufacturing process, squeezing more capability into the same silicon area. Power Efficiency: Apple Silicon is renowned for high performance-per-watt, and both M4 and M5 continue this focus. Each generation’s process shrink and design optimizations aim to improve energy efficiency. The M4 already advanced the efficiency frontier, enabling devices like fanless iPad Pros and long-battery-life MacBooks. The M5, using the 3rd-gen 3nm tech, further improves efficiency – Apple describes it as delivering “industry-leading power‑efficient performance” in the new MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and Vision Pro. In practical terms, an M5 device can perform more work for the same battery drain compared to an M4 device. For example, the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 maintains excellent battery life (Apple’s notebooks often hit 18–22 hours video playback), likely similar to or slightly better than the M4-based models, even with the performance boost. Efficient cores and better power gating in M5 also help reduce idle power usage.



Apple Silicon is renowned for high performance-per-watt, and both M4 and M5 continue this focus. Each generation’s process shrink and design optimizations aim to improve energy efficiency. The M4 already advanced the efficiency frontier, enabling devices like fanless iPad Pros and long-battery-life MacBooks. The M5, using the 3rd-gen 3nm tech, further – Apple describes it as delivering “industry-leading power‑efficient performance” in the new MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and Vision Pro. In practical terms, an M5 device can perform more work for the same battery drain compared to an M4 device. For example, the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 maintains excellent battery life (Apple’s notebooks often hit 18–22 hours video playback), likely similar to or slightly better than the M4-based models, even with the performance boost. Efficient cores and better power gating in M5 also help reduce idle power usage. Thermals: Thanks to these efficiency gains, the M5 should run as cool or cooler than the M4 under similar loads. Apple’s 3nm chips have allowed them to design ultra-thin devices without active cooling (e.g. iPad Pro M4, MacBook Air M3). We see M5 being used even in the Apple Vision Pro (AR/VR headset) where efficient performance is crucial to keep thermals low. The shift from N3E to N3P helps here, as N3P is a “performance-enhanced” node that can either push higher speeds at the same power or reduce power at the same speeds. Apple likely balanced both to get a bit of extra speed and efficiency. In summary, M5’s fabrication process is an advancement that provides a solid foundation for its performance gains without compromising battery life or heat, building on M4’s already strong efficiency profile.

Conclusion

In summary, the Apple M5 chip brings moderate CPU gains and dramatic GPU/AI improvements over the M4. Both chips share a similar 10-core CPU setup and 16-core Neural Engine, but the M5’s refined cores, faster Neural Engine, and Neural Accelerator-equipped GPU push performance to new heights in AI, graphics, and memory-intensive workflows.



The jump from M4 to M5 is most pronounced in areas like machine learning (where M5 can be several times faster for certain tasks) and graphics rendering, while CPU speed sees a smaller generational bump. Apple achieved these advances by moving to a 3rd-gen 3 nm process (N3P) and updating the chip architecture, all while maintaining the impressive power efficiency that M-series chips are known for.

For users and developers, the M5’s enhancements mean more headroom for demanding workloads and new possibilities for on‑device AI (such as running complex neural networks locally). The M4 is by no means outdated – it remains a very powerful and efficient chip, and devices with M4 will handle most tasks with ease.



However, the M5 solidifies Apple’s lead in the silicon race by focusing on the future: AI and graphics performance. Early observations suggest that Apple’s claims hold up, but we await full independent benchmarks to quantify the real-world differences more precisely. Regardless, Apple’s M5 vs. M4 comparison shows a clear generational progression, with the M5 poised to deliver faster performance across the board and especially excel in the new era of AI-accelerated computing.