The newest Apple Store opened Thursday in Singapore. Apple Marina Bay Sands is the company’s first retail location directly on water.

‘Breathtaking’ Apple Marina Bay Sands Now Open

In a tweet, Apple CEO Tim Cook described the new retail location as “breathtaking.” Pictures from the store make it hard to disagree!

Our retail stores bring the best of Apple together and we’re so proud to welcome you to our newest home in Singapore — the breathtaking Apple Marina Bay Sands. Enjoy the view! pic.twitter.com/HGw79nVQI0 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 10, 2020

The store will normally be open between noon and 8 PM local time. However, customers were welcomed in from 10 AM on opening day. As with all Apple Stores, extra COVID-19 safety measures are currently in place. Even those of us not in Singapore can celebrate the opening with wallpaper for the Mac, iPhone, and iPad that Apple has made it available. It incorporates the outlets dome into an Apple logo.