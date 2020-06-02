Apple Music and Beats 1 Mark Blackout Tuesday in Support of Black Lives Matter

All across social media, users have been posting a black square in an attempt to spread an anti-racism message and show support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Apple Music is also marking the campaign, along with the Beats 1 radio station.
Beats 1 Shows Support For Black Lives Matter
When your load the Music app, it displays a black screen with a message:
In steadfast support of the Black voices that define music, creativity, and culture, we use ours. This moment calls upon us all to speak and act against racism and injustice of all kinds. we stand in solidarity with Black communities everywhere.
Tapping the ‘Listen Together’ button takes users to a live broadcast of the Beats 1 radio station. The station is broadcasting music from a wide range of Black artists and artists of color. Much of it is tackling the issues of racism and police brutality. The message is also being broadcast.
[Apple Donating to Equal Justice Initiative and Other Non-Profits Following George Floyd Death]
Charlotte: In times of profound social upheaval, whether playing out in the bustling streets of Johannesburg or Hong Kong, the Squares of Tianmen or Tahrir, the shanty settlements of Rio or the West Bank, in the urban enclaves of Damascus or Tehran, whether amongst the Uighur in the Taklamakan Desert in the Tarim Basin, Syrian refugees massed on the Turkish border, Rohingya huddled in southern Bangladesh, or Americans in every state across their nation asserting their first amendment rights of speech and assembly to voice their grievances, ensemble, against generations-long systemic abuse, privation and wanton loss of life – in… Read more »