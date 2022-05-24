Apple Notifies This Year’s Swift Student Challenge Winners

With WWDC22 arriving in two weeks, Apple has already begun to notify winners of this year’s Swift Student Challenge. Applicants may check their status via Apple’s website.

Swift Student Challenge Winners

This years lucky winners will receive exclusive WWDC 2022 outerwear, a customized WWDC 2022 pin set as well as a one-year membership in the Apple Developer Program. As an additional unexpected bonus, Cupertino is also providing winners with free AirPods Pro.

Applicants were challenged to create an interactive scene within the Swift Playgrounds app project that had around a three minute runtime. Apple provided templates for “more advanced creations”.

2 FOR 2 BABY LESGOOOOOOO SWIFT STUDENT CHALLENGE WINNER AGAIN!!! congrats to everyone who applied this year! i'm sure your apps were incredible!#WWDC22 #SwiftStudentChallenge pic.twitter.com/cqSYgOepBJ — Franco Velasco (@francodvelasco) May 24, 2022

The submissions received judgement based on technical accomplishment, creativity of ideas and content of written responses. All submissions were required to follow all of the requirements set forth by the WWDC22 Swift Student Challenge Terms and Conditions. Submissions ended in April.

WWDC22 is going to be online from June 6 until June 10. Sessions as well as other content will be available on Apple’s website and through the Apple Developer app. Both will be free of charge.

The opening keynote is when many expect Apple to announce its latest software platforms, including iOS 16, iPad OS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9 and tvOS 16. Many are also hoping that there may be announcements concerning hardware as well.

For this year’s WWDC, there will be one in-person element. Apple is hosting a special day at Apple Park on June 6 for specially selected students and developers to watch the Keynote and State of the Union videos. Those that receive an invite did so through winning a lottery.

In a tweet, the senior developer of Worldwide Developer Marketing and executive sponsor of [email protected] Esther Hare stated, “So excited for the #WWDC22 #SwiftStudentChallenge winners! And equally proud of everyone who put themselves out there and applied. There are so many incredibly talented students around the world doing amazing things – can’t wait to watch you all soar!”

Applicants can check their status here.