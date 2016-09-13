Apple’s HomePod video ad focuses on the old, tried and true. Takes few risks and is predictable. What happened?
Apple's "Everyone Can Code" Program Expands to More than 20 International Schools
Apple’s “Everyone Can Code” program to teach students how to code in Swift is expanding to more than 20 additional universities around the world.
Learning to Code Is Easy With These 5+ Apps
Any of these will help you master coding fundamentals in a snap, so get started with your programming today.
Apple Creates Education Initiative With Ohio State University
Digital Flagship University starts this 2017-2018 school year. The iOS design lab opens in 2018, and Swift programming will start in the spring.
Swift Playgrounds Adds Sphero R2-D2 Support
Apple is getting on on the Force Friday action with a new Swift Playgrounds template for controlling Spero’s R2-D2 robot.
Apple's New Direction in Education: Curriculum
Apple might not be showing its resolve towards education the way we’re used to, but this new direction could very well pay off for the tech giant.
Former Swift Lead Developer Chris Lattner Joins Google's AI Program
You can thank Chris Lattner for Apple’s Swift programming language and soon you may be able to thank him for Google’s artificial intelligence efforts, too, because now that’s where he works.
Learn Coding Technology for Free with Tech.io
You don’t even need to download anything.
The Big Swift Playgrounds Show - TMO Daily Observations 2017-06-23
John Martellaro and Kelly Guimont join Jeff Gamet take a look at the state of Swift Playgrounds, how it fits into the whole coding environment, and if it qualifies as real programming.
Apple Opens Up Swift Playgrounds to Drones, Robots, Musical Instruments: LEGO MINDSTORMS, Sphero, Parrot
The ability to control external devices like drones, robots, and musical instruments opens the software—and Apple iPads—to a greater role in maker spaces and other STEM/STEAM education environments.
Apple Wants you to Know Swift, Smarthome Fatigue - TMO Daily Observations 2017-05-24
Kelly Guimont joins Jeff Gamet to discuss Apple’s Swift education strategy, plus they talk about smart home fatigue.
Apple Launches New Swift Curriculum on iBooks Store for Free
Apple wants everyone to know how to code for the Mac, iPhone and iPad, so new training resources are rolling out today.
Stanford's 'Developing iOS 10 Apps with Swift' free on iTunes U
iTunes U pushed a version of Developing iOS 10 Apps with Swift. The free iOS tutorial series from the Stanford School of Engineering has been updated for iOS 10 and the current version of Swift. Reader Rick Allen turned me onto this release, calling it, “a great and free resource,” which seems like a great reason to pass it on. Reviews on iTunes are overwhelmingly good, too. The description says the 14-part course covers UI design, memory management, a model-view-controller paradigm, object-oriented databases, animation, power management, multi-threading, networking, and performance. And it’s free through iTunes U.
Apple's Product Vision May Be The Cause of Recent Departures
There’s been some discussion recently about the father of Swift, Apple’s Chris Lattner, leaving for Tesla. Why might this be? John Martellaro ponders the connections in his whimsical way and suspects that part of the issue is the Haskell language and Tesla’s interest in secure software. Another element may be that Apple’s product vision is faltering a bit when it comes to inspiring and retaining talent.
Apple Loses More Key Employees, Killing Unlimited Data Plans - TMO Daily Observations 2017-01-11
Apple keeps losing key people to other companies, most recently Tesla. Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at whether or not Apple’s employees leaving is a sign the company has lost focus, plus they have some thoughts on AT&T and Verizon pushing more customers out of unlimited data plans.
Apple's Swift Playgrounds for iPad Hits the App Store
Apple released Swift Playgrounds for iPad along side iOS 10 on Tuesday, giving us the tablet-based developer learning tool first shown off earlier this year at the company’s Worldwide Developer Conference. The app teaches coding skills without needing any prior experience.