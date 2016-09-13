Stanford's 'Developing iOS 10 Apps with Swift' free on iTunes U

iTunes U pushed a version of Developing iOS 10 Apps with Swift. The free iOS tutorial series from the Stanford School of Engineering has been updated for iOS 10 and the current version of Swift. Reader Rick Allen turned me onto this release, calling it, “a great and free resource,” which seems like a great reason to pass it on. Reviews on iTunes are overwhelmingly good, too. The description says the 14-part course covers UI design, memory management, a model-view-controller paradigm, object-oriented databases, animation, power management, multi-threading, networking, and performance. And it’s free through iTunes U.

Apple's Product Vision May Be The Cause of Recent Departures

Vision and roadmap.

There’s been some discussion recently about the father of Swift, Apple’s  Chris Lattner, leaving for Tesla. Why might this be? John Martellaro ponders the connections in his whimsical way and suspects that part of the issue is the Haskell language and Tesla’s interest in secure software. Another element may be that Apple’s product vision is faltering a bit when it comes to inspiring and retaining talent.

Apple Loses More Key Employees, Killing Unlimited Data Plans - TMO Daily Observations 2017-01-11

Apple keeps losing key people to other companies, most recently Tesla. Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at whether or not Apple’s employees leaving is a sign the company has lost focus, plus they have some thoughts on AT&T and Verizon pushing more customers out of unlimited data plans.

Apple's Swift Playgrounds for iPad Hits the App Store

Swift Playgrounds for iPad

Apple released Swift Playgrounds for iPad along side iOS 10 on Tuesday, giving us the tablet-based developer learning tool first shown off earlier this year at the company’s Worldwide Developer Conference. The app teaches coding skills without needing any prior experience.