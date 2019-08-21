Girls Who Code Announce New Swift Tutorial

Girls Who Code announced a new tutorial in Apple’s coding language, Swift. It said the tutorial will be available at its Clubs for 6th to 12th graders.

Girls Who Code Clubs From the Fall

The organization tweeted about the new tutorial. It will be available from the fall.

We believe when you teach a girl to code, she will change the world! Our friends @AppleEDU couldn’t agree more, which is why we’re thrilled to announce a new #Swift tutorial for our 6th-12th grade Clubs coming this fall 🗓 #EveryoneCanCode Learn more: https://t.co/4WRC8Foe1f pic.twitter.com/3UYxfJN99D — Girls Who Code (@GirlsWhoCode) August 20, 2019

Apple CEO Tim Cook also promoted the Swift tutorial. He retweeted the message stated his belief that “a more diverse future begins with opportunities for everyone.” He added that Apple “is excited to work with Girls Who Code” on the program. Executive Lisa Jackson also shared the news.