Apple, Tennessee State University Promote Diversity in Coding

Apple is partnering with Tennessee State University to promote diversity in programming in HBCU C2 Presidential Academy (via Tennessean).

HBCU C2 Presidential Academy

Hosted on Friday, it’s meant to expose students of color to coding and app development. Robbie Melton, TSU’s interim Dean of Graduates and Professional Studies, said:

The goal is to make sure HBCUs are not only up to date, but are creators and innovators of this new technology. If we are not able to keep up with technology, like with anything else, we become obsolete.

The students learned Apple’s computer language Swift, and the company provide equipment, scholarships, and professional development services. The goal of the program for students was to come up with apps that can help the community.

