Apple Orders French Series Calls as an English Adaptation

Apple has ordered its second international project for its video content platform, with Shantaram being the first. The company is bringing an English adaptation to French series Calls. As part of the deal it also acquired the rights to the first season of the original French work (via The Hollywood Reporter).

French Series Calls

Created by Timothee Hochet, Calls is a CanalPlus original series produced under the network’s Creation Originale label. The English adaptation will be a straight-to-series order of 10 episodes.

Calls is described as a “project that takes storytelling innovation to the next level, allowing audiences to experience short stories through real-life audio sources and minimal visuals.”

