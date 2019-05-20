Apple Park Opens With Tribute to Steve Jobs and Lady Gaga Show

Apple Park opened Saturday with a tribute to Steve Jobs and a performance from Lady Gaga. CEO Tim Cook also addressed the thousands of Apple employees who attended the event at their new headquarters.

Ga-Ga-Ooh-la-la

The star of the show was undoubtedly Lady Gaga. The pop superstar performed for nearly an hour on the rainbow stage designed by Sir Jony Ive’s team. She performed her hits like Bad Romance, Edge of Glory, and Alejandro. Lady Gaga also got the Apple employees to raise the flashlights on their iPhones as she led a tribute to Mr. Jobs.

Staff at the event shared their experience on social media:

What a feeling to experience Lady Gaga at Apple Park! One minute working on radars, the next singing along to Bad Romance. 🎭 pic.twitter.com/X2zd5YMH8R — Ayaka Nonaka (@ayanonagon) May 18, 2019

Apple Park – The Home Steve Jobs Imagine

As well as a celebration of a new home, the event was a tribute to Mr. Jobs, who conceived the idea of Apple Park. Mr. Cook spoke at the event and later tweeted his own tribute. “We came together today, in the home you imagine for us, and celebrated your spirit. We love you, Steve,” he wrote.