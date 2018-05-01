Apple Pay Business Will Soon Be in 24 Markets, Accounts For 90% of Mobile Payments

More news from Apple’s Q2 2018 earnings call include Apple Pay. The Apple Pay business is now in 21 markets around the world, and three new ones are coming soon: Norway, Poland, and Ukraine.

Apple Pay is part of the Services category, and Apple doesn’t share specific sales numbers. But in quarter two of 2018, sales of Services increased by 31%. Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO, said:

Our business performed extremely well during the March quarter, as we grew earnings per share by 30 percent and generated over $15 billion in operating cash flow. With the greater flexibility we now have from access to our global cash, we can more efficiently invest in our U.S. operations and work toward a more optimal capital structure. Given our confidence in Apple’s future, we are very happy to announce that our Board has approved a new $100 billion share repurchase authorization and a 16 percent increase in our quarterly dividend.

In those markets, Apple Pay accounts for 90% of all mobile contactless payments.

