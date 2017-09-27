Apple Quickly Moves Developer Seeds of .1 Updates for macOS High Sierra, iOS 11, tvOS 11, watchOS 4, Xcode

Apple on Wednesday seeded developers with .1 updates of macOS High Sierra 10.13.1 beta (17B25c), watchOS 4.1 beta (15R5823c), iOS 11.1 beta (15B5066f), tvOS 11.1 beta (15J5559d), and Xcode 9.1 beta (9B37). All of the releases come just a few days after the release of the .0 releases of those operating systems.

Developers can provision devices for these releases at the Apple Developer Connection. Once provisioned, updates will appear in Software Update on those devices.