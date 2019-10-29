Apple Releases watchOS 6.1 to Support AirPods Pro

Alongside macOS 10.15.1 comes an update to the Apple Watch as watchOS 6.1. It too supports AirPods Pro.

watchOS 6.1 Release Notes

If you already have watchOS 6 you can update directly from your watch by going to Settings > General > Software Update. If you have an older version of watchOS you’ll have to update from your iPhone. Open the Watch app, tap My Watch > General > Software Update.

watchOS 6.1 introduces support for AirPods Pro and includes improvements and bug fixes. This update also brings watchOS 6 to Apple Watch Series 1 and Series 2.

