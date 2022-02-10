Apple Releases watchOS 8.4.2

Apple released watchOS 8.4.2 on Thursday. It contains updates and bug fixes for the Apple Watch.

watchOS 8.4.2 Available Now

The update was released alongside iOS 15.3.1. To install it, in the Watch app, go to General > Software Update. Follow the on-screen instructions to download the update. Your Apple Watch will need to be on charge and have over 50% battery.

watchOS 8.4 fixed a widespread Apple Watch charging issue, and is available on the Series 3 and later. While this latest release may not be a major update, it’s always important to have the latest security patches on your devices.