Apple Reveals 2019’s Most Popular Podcasts

As well as announcing its favorite, and the most popular, apps and games, Apple also used its New York event on Monday morning to reveal the most popular podcasts of 2019. They included some of the biggest names in the business.

Joe Rogan and The Daily Hit Podcast Supremacy

Comedian Joe Rogan and The New York Times’ podcast The Daily topped the chart. The five most popular podcasts were:

The Joe Rogan Experience

The Daily

Stuff You Should Know

The Dave Ramsey Show

The Ben Shapiro Show

5. The Ben Shapiro Show — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 3, 2019

Of course, you should also be listening to TMO’s shows too: