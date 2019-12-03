Apple Reveals 2019’s Most Popular Podcasts

Charlotte Henry

News

As well as announcing its favorite, and the most popular, apps and games, Apple also used its New York event on Monday morning to reveal the most popular podcasts of 2019. They included some of the biggest names in the business.

Joe Rogan and The Daily Hit Podcast Supremacy

Comedian Joe Rogan and The New York Times’ podcast The Daily topped the chart. The five most popular podcasts were:

  • The Joe Rogan Experience
  • The Daily
  • Stuff You Should Know
  • The Dave Ramsey Show
  • The Ben Shapiro Show

