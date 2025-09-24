Apple Rolls Out Major New Parental Controls for iPhone and iPad

Apple has officially released a significant update to its suite of parental controls, making new and expanded features available across its entire ecosystem.



These tools, designed to help parents better protect children and teenagers online, are now live on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple Vision Pro, and Apple TV. The update aims to give parents more robust options for managing their children’s digital experiences, building upon the foundational tools already present in features like Screen Time and the App Store.

These new capabilities, which were first previewed in June, enhance the tools parents have at their disposal.



The latest changes are designed for easier management and more granular control, ensuring that parents can set up age-appropriate online environments from the moment a child first uses a device. The updates reflect a continued focus from the company on providing families with intuitive and powerful safety features integrated directly into the operating system.

Among the key new features is the ability for parents to share their child’s age range with applications in a way that preserves privacy. This allows apps to automatically tailor content to be age-appropriate without collecting specific personal data about the child. Additionally, Apple has expanded the default protections for teenagers between the ages of 13 and 17, offering a safer baseline experience for this age group.

The App Store has also received more detailed age ratings. Parents will now see more specific categories for adolescents, such as 13+, 16+, and 18+.



Accompanying these ratings is more descriptive labeling for app capabilities that could impact content appropriateness. This includes information on advertising, the presence of user-generated content, and whether an app contains its own set of parental controls for parents to manage.

Another significant enhancement comes to Communication Limits. This feature now grants parents the ability to remotely approve or deny new contacts their children attempt to add when using Apple’s native communication apps. This provides an important layer of oversight, helping parents ensure their children are only interacting with known and trusted individuals, which is a primary concern for many families navigating the digital world.

Like all of its features, Apple has designed these new tools with ease of use and privacy at their core. The goal is to provide powerful controls that are not cumbersome for parents to implement or manage. These expanded protections are part of Apple’s broader commitment to creating enriching and safe digital experiences for all users, especially its youngest ones.

These new parental control features are available as part of the latest free software updates, including iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe 26, and others. The rollout empowers parents with more effective and modern tools to help guide their children’s online journey, ensuring they can explore, learn, and connect in a safer digital environment.