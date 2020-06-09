Apple Begins Selling Sleep Product ‘Hatch Restore’

Apple is offering a new sleep product on its website called Hatch Restore. It combines a reading light, meditation app, sound machine, and sunrise alarm clock for US$129.95.
Hatch Restore
Connecting to your iPhone via the Hatch Restore app, it offers over 31 unique sleep sounds, custom meditation content, a custom sunrise alarm clock, and a soft-glow reading light built into this touch control device.
Hatch Restore is the first smart sleep solution that combines a bedside reading light, meditation app, sound machine, and sunrise alarm clock all in one easy-to-use device. Restore’s science-backed sleep routine is fully customizable in the Hatch Sleep app and is designed to help you fall asleep, stay asleep, and wake up refreshed.