Apple’s new Webpage All About iPhone and Apple Watch

Apple has a new webpage dedicated to the integration between the iPhone and Apple Watch with the header “Add them together. Multiply their power.”

Apple Watch Webpage

The page gives all sorts of examples of features that the Apple Watch offers to people. Answering phone calls, quick iMessage replies, camera remote, Apple Music streaming, tap and turn directions, and other features are tasks that the Apple Watch can do.

Get directions on iPhone and a tap on your wrist when you need to turn. Check your heart rate on Apple Watch and track it over the last hour, day, month, or year on iPhone. When you put the two of them together, they add up to so much more.

It’s a good primer for new and experienced customers alike.