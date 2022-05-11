Apple TV+ Dark Comedy ‘Physical’ Drops Season Two Trailer

Apple released the trailer for season two of the dark comedy series Physical. The show arrives globally June 3, and the trailer reveals Rose Byrne joining forces with Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus).

In addition to playing the starring role, Rose Byrne also serves as executive producer.

‘Physical’ Season Two Trailer

The dark comedy’s second 10-episode season finds Byrne’s Sheila Rubin successfully launching her fitness video, while potentially teaming up with the newly introduced Vincent “Vinnie” Green, played by Bartlett. Green is a charismatic fitness instructor, weight-loss guru and “pioneer of the late-night infomercial”. Green can be seen throughout the Physical season two trailer.

The second season will also find Rubin overcoming larger obstacles in her life, including the loyalty to her husband and the values he represents, along with a dangerous attraction to someone else. Rubin also finds herself facing some stiff competition when she discovers she is not the only game in town. It will take everything Rubin has to journey on the road toward building a fitness empire.

Along with Byrne, the cast of the second season includes returning stars Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci and Paul Sparks.

Physical is a production of Tomorrow Studios, a partnership with ITV Studios. Annie Weisman serves as creator, writer, executive producer and showrunner. Directed by Stephanie Laing, who also serves as executive producer alongside Marty Adelstein and Becky Elements for Tomorrow Studios. Furthermore, Alexandra Cunningham, John McNamara, Sera Gamble, Craig Gillespie also serve as executive producers. Finally, Alissa Bachner serves as co-executive producer.

Season two of Physical launches globally Friday, June 3 with the season premiere. New episodes follow weekly every Friday on Apple TV+.

With lots to explore on Apple TV+, there are ways new users can gain access for free. Best Buy is still currently offering a promotion where new subscribers can get three months of Apple TV+ without a purchase.