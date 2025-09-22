Apple TV+ secures Scorsese film starring DiCaprio and Lawrence

Apple TV+ is set to expand its growing slate of prestige films with Martin Scorsese’s next project, What Happens at Night. The acclaimed director will helm an adaptation of Peter Cameron’s ghost story novel What Happens at Night, with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence starring in the lead roles. Production is going to begin in January.

Apple Original Films is in negotiations to finance and produce the movie alongside Studiocanal, which originally developed the script. The deal fits Apple’s push to secure prestige projects that attract both awards recognition and mainstream audiences. The studio previously backed Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, which also starred DiCaprio.

Bringing Jennifer Lawrence into the mix signals Apple’s intent to broaden the reach of this film. Critics at Cannes praised Lawrence’s recent performance in Die, My Love, boosting her return to high-profile roles. Paired with DiCaprio, the project already carries significant box-office and streaming potential.

The Story Behind What Happens at Night

The novel follows a married American couple who travel to a snowy European town to adopt a baby. At their nearly deserted hotel, they encounter a cast of enigmatic characters including a flamboyant singer, a shady businessman, and a mysterious faith healer. The more they try to claim their child, the more they lose sight of who they are and the life they thought they understood.

This dream-like narrative recalls Scorsese and DiCaprio’s earlier collaboration on Shutter Island, another psychological drama where appearances proved deceptive. With three Oscar winners involved at the top, the project has already generated high expectations.

Apple’s Film Slate

Apple TV+ has been steadily building its film catalog, with recent premieres like Highest 2 Lowest starring Denzel Washington and Matthew McConaughey’s upcoming The Lost Bus. The anticipated streaming debut of F1 The Movie also points to Apple’s growing emphasis on high-profile theatrical titles before bringing them to its platform.

According to Deadline, Scorsese was initially only attached as a producer when Studiocanal acquired the book rights in 2023. But as DiCaprio weighed other projects and those options fell away, the pieces aligned for him to reunite with Scorsese. The addition of Lawrence elevated the package into one of Apple’s most ambitious bets yet.

Release Timeline

If filming begins in January, the production could line up for a theatrical run in late 2026, a window that traditionally hosts major awards contenders. The film would then debut on Apple TV+ after its theatrical release. While no official confirmation has come from Apple, the involvement of Scorsese’s Sikelia Productions and DiCaprio’s Appian Way, both under first-look deals with Apple, makes the streamer the clear frontrunner.

As the deal moves toward completion, all eyes remain on how Scorsese will adapt Cameron’s haunting novel and what Apple’s rollout strategy will look like.