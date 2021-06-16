Season two of Truth be Told will premiere on Apple TV+ on August 20, it was announced Wednesday. One episode will be announced that day, with a new episode landing each Friday after that.

A First Look at Season Two of ‘Truth Be Told’ on Apple TV+

Truth be Told stars and is executive produced by Octavia Spencer. In season two she is joined by Kate Hudson. Ms. Hudson plays Micha Keith, a childhood friend of Ms. Spencer’s character, Poppy Parnell, an investigative journalist turned true crime podcaster. Season two will also see Christopher Backus, Alona Tal, David Lyons, Andre Royo, Merle Dandridge and Mychala Faith Lee going as series regulars, alongside returning cast members like Mekhi Phifer, Michael Beach, Ron Cephas Jones, Tracie Thoms, Haneefah Wood, Tami Roman and Katherine LaNasa. Nichelle Tramble Spellman serves as writer, show runner, and executive producers. It is produced by Reese

We also got a first look at season two of Truth Be Told via a new trailer: